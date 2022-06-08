Left Menu

Soccer-Lyon Women make first summer signing as Dabritz joins from PSG

Women's Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais signed Germany midfielder Sara Dabritz from fellow French club Paris St Germain on Wednesday for their first signing of the transfer window.

Women's Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais signed Germany midfielder Sara Dabritz from fellow French club Paris St Germain on Wednesday for their first signing of the transfer window. Dabritz has signed a three-year deal with Lyon, who won the Women's Champions League title for a record-extending eighth time and the French league in the 2021-22 season.

"For me, Lyon is the biggest club in women's football so it's a special moment today," Dabritz said in a video posted on Twitter by the club. "What they have achieved in the past and are doing in the present is amazing and I want to be part of this club." The 27-year-old spent three years at PSG, scoring 15 goals in 45 games and winning the 2020-21 league title with the Parisian side. Before joining PSG, she won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2015-16.

Dabritz has also earned success at the international level, winning the European Championship with Germany in 2013 and Olympic gold in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

