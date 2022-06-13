Left Menu

Asian Games double gold medallist, Olympian Hari Chand passes away

Born on April 1, 1953, the former long distance runner hailed from Ghorewah village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 10:34 IST
Asian Games double gold medallist, Olympian Hari Chand passes away
Hari Chand. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Asian Games double gold medallist and Olympian Hari Chand passed away on Monday morning at the age of 69 in Hoshiarpur. Born on April 1, 1953, the former long distance runner hailed from Ghorewah village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Hari Chand was one of the greats that India has produced in distance running. He participated in two Olympic Games. In the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, he came eighth in the 10,000m with a time of 28:48.72, which was a national record that stood for 32 years. He then took part in the 1980 Olympic Men's Marathon where the Indian completed the race with a timing of 2:22:08 at Lenin Stadium, Moskva.

The unsung hero of Indian athletics also bagged two gold medals in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games. In Thailand, Hari was on the top step of the podium in both 5000m and 10,000m events. For his contribution to sports in India, Hari Chand was also conferred with Arjuna Award. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022