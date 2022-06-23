Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA increases squad limit to 26 for World Cup

Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after global soccer's governing body FIFA increased the maximum squad limit by three on Thursday. FIFA said the change was due to the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19 on squads.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 23:32 IST
Soccer-FIFA increases squad limit to 26 for World Cup
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Teams will be able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after global soccer's governing body FIFA increased the maximum squad limit by three on Thursday. FIFA said the change was due to the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19 on squads. The showpiece event in Qatar will run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18.

"The number of players to be included on the final list has been increased to at least 23 and a maximum of 26," it said in a statement. "No more than 26 people (up to 15 substitutes and 11 team officials) will be allowed to sit on the team bench."

UEFA took a similar decision last year, allowing sides to pick three extra players for the European Championship due to the pandemic. The International Football Association Board this month gave the green light to the use of five substitutions in matches, which was initially introduced as a tweak to the rules because of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV; MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022