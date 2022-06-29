Boxing: Simranjit, Ananta off to winning starts; move to quarterfinals in Kazakhstan

Left Menu

Indian boxers Simranjit Kaur (60kg) and Ananta Chopade (54kg) registered contrasting victories on the opening day to progress to the quarterfinals of Elorda Cup here on Wednesday.

The 2018 World Championships bronze medallists Simranjit lived up to the favourite's tag with a dominating start to her campaign by pulling off a comprehensive win against local boxer Ischanova Nazym by an unanimous decision in the women's 60kg bout.

Ananta, on the other hand, faced a stiff challenge from Mongolian pugilist Dorjnyambuu Ganbold. However, the Indian kept his cool during an intensely fought men's 54kg thriller and eventually managed to tilt the result in his favour by a narrow 3-2 verdict.

Simranjit and Ananta will now square off against China's Xu Zichun and local boxer Altynbek Nursultan respectively in their quarterfinals matches.

Meanwhile, three other Indian pugilists suffered opening round defeats.

Muhammed Etash Khan (60kg), Kaisham Johnson Singh (63.5kg) and Manjeet Singh (+92kg) lost to their respective Kazakh opponents -- Samchuk Vassily, Bazarbai Uulu Mukhammedsabyr and Saparbay Nurlan, by a similar 0-5 margin in the men's category.

A 33-member Indian contingent is participating at the ongoing event with two teams featuring in the women's section. Apart from India, pugilists from other top boxing nations such as Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia are also participating in the tournament.

World Championship medallists Simranjit, Sonia Lather and Jamuna Boro are leading the Indian challenge in the women's section alongside 2021 Youth World champions Gitika and Alfiya Pathan. While in the men's category, reigning national champion Lakshya Chahar and Youth World champion Sachin are among the Indians.

Later in the day, Kirti, representing the second Indian women team, will fight against Japan's Rinka Tanaka in the 60kg.

The finals will be played on July 4.

The champion boxer will receive USD 700 while the silver and bronze medal winners will take home USD 400 and USD 200 respectively.

