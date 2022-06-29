Left Menu

Tennis-Former champion Muguruza dumped out of Wimbledon by Minnen

Belgium's Greet Minnen registered her first career win over a top-10 opponent to beat former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4 6-0 in a rain-hit first-round match on Wednesday. Former world number one Muguruza committed 33 unforced errors, winning just seven points in the second set, as Minnen set up a second-round clash with Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 21:54 IST
Belgium's Greet Minnen registered her first career win over a top-10 opponent to beat former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain 6-4 6-0 in a rain-hit first-round match on Wednesday. Minnen came into her first meeting with world number 10 Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon the following year, having lost all three of her matches against players ranked in the top 10.

The world number 88 took the opening set on Tuesday before play was halted and needed only 18 minutes to sweep through the second against the error-prone Spaniard. Former world number one Muguruza committed 33 unforced errors, winning just seven points in the second set, as Minnen set up a second-round clash with Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

