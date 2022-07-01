Left Menu

Cricket-Australia need five runs to win after Sri Lanka bowled out for 113

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 01-07-2022 12:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 12:07 IST
Cricket-Australia need five runs to win after Sri Lanka bowled out for 113
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia will need only five runs to beat Sri Lanka and grab a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the hosts were bowled out for 113 on day three of the opening test in Galle on Friday.

Dimuth Karunaratne's 23 was the highest score by a Sri Lanka batsman while Nathan Lyon and Travis Head claimed four wickets apiece for Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022