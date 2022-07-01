Cricket-Australia need five runs to win after Sri Lanka bowled out for 113
Australia will need only five runs to beat Sri Lanka and grab a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after the hosts were bowled out for 113 on day three of the opening test in Galle on Friday.
Dimuth Karunaratne's 23 was the highest score by a Sri Lanka batsman while Nathan Lyon and Travis Head claimed four wickets apiece for Australia.
