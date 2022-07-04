SCOREBOARD: India vs England, fifth Test, Stumps, Day 4

Following is the scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st innings: 416 all out England 1st innings: 284 all out India 2nd innings: Shubman Gill c Zak Crawley b James Anderson 4 Cheteshwar Pujara c Alex Lees b Broad 66 Hanuma Vihari c Bairstow b Broad 11 Virat Kohli c Root b Stokes 20 Rishabh Pant c Root b Jack Leach 57 Shreyas Iyer c James Anderson b Matty Potts 19 Ravindra Jadeja b Stokes 23 Shardul Thakur c Zak Crawley b Matty Potts 4 Mohammed Shami c Alex Lees b Stokes 13 Jasprit Bumrah c Zak Crawley b Stokes 7 Mohammed Siraj not out 2 Extras: (B-6, LB-7, NB-3, W-3) 19 Total: (For 10 wkts, 81.5 Overs) 245 Fall of Wickets: 4-1, 43-2, 75-3, 153-4, 190-5, 198-6, 207-7, 230-8, 239-6, 245-10 Bowlers: James Anderson 19-5-46-1, Stuart Broad 16-1-58-2, Matty Potts 17-3-50-2, Jack Leach 12-1-28-1, Ben Stokes 11.5-0-33-4, Joe Root 6-1-17-0.

England 2nd innings: Alex Lees run out 56 Zak Crawley b Bumrah 46 Ollie Pope c Pant b Bumrah 0 Joe Root batting 76 Jonny Bairstow batting 72 Extras: (lb-7, nb-1 w-1) 9 Total: (For 3 wkts, 57 overs) 259 Fall of Wickets: 1-107, 2-107, 3-109 Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah 13-0-53-2, Mohammed Shami 12-2-49-0, Ravindra Jadeja 15-2-53-0, Mohammed Siraj 10-0-64-0, Shardul Thakur 7-0-33-0.

