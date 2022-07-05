Left Menu

Tennis-Battling Brit Norrie sets up Djokovic semi-final

There was little in it as they battled to 5-5 in the fifth set when Norrie somehow found an extra gear to blast through a service break to love and then served out safely to secure the biggest win of his career.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 23:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British ninth-seed Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semi-final when he twice came from behind to beat unseeded Belgian David Goffin 3-6 7-5 2-6 6-3 7-5 on Tuesday to set up a dream Wimbledon meeting with Novak Djokovic. Having come into the match full of confidence after successive straight-set wins Norrie was surprisingly ragged in the first set. He rallied to take the second but then managed only two points in the first four games of the third as Goffin, also looking to make the last four at a major for the first time, took it without having to do anything extraordinary.

The Belgian was on court for four and a half hours in getting past Frances Tiafoe on Sunday and began to look a little tired in the fourth as Norrie upped his own intensity to level the match, much to the delight of a packed Number One Court. There was little in it as they battled to 5-5 in the fifth set when Norrie somehow found an extra gear to blast through a service break to love and then served out safely to secure the biggest win of his career.

