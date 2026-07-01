Manny Rutinel Advances in Key Colorado Battleground
Democratic State Representative Manny Rutinel has secured his party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Representative Gabe Evans in a pivotal Colorado district. The race, crucial for Democrats aiming to reclaim the House, will focus heavily on immigration issues in a diverse, Latino-populated area.
State Representative Manny Rutinel has emerged victorious in the Democratic nomination race, setting up a showdown with Republican U.S. Representative Gabe Evans. The district, viewed as a key opportunity for Democrats to gain a House seat, is nearly 40% Latino, accentuating immigration as a core electoral issue.
Rutinel, known for his progressive platform, defeated former state Representative Shannon Bird, a moderate. This contest comes as Democrats seek to net three additional seats to gain control of the House in the upcoming midterm elections.
Incumbent Gabe Evans narrowly won his seat in the previous election cycle and currently holds a financial advantage over Rutinel with $3.4 million in campaign funds compared to Rutinel's $910,000. Election-watchers are keenly analyzing the implications of redistricting and demographic shifts in Denver's northern suburbs.