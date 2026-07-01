Vatican vs. Vance: A Clash Over Immigration Views

Us Vice President Jd Vance Said On Tuesday He Disagreed With The Vaticans Views On Immigration

In a recent interview on Fox News' 'The Ingraham Angle', U.S. Vice President JD Vance openly criticized the Vatican's stance on immigration, describing their views as 'troubling'. His comments followed Pope Leo's repeated disapproval of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Pope Leo, the first American pope, has urged the United States to deeply reflect on how immigrants are treated under the Trump administration. He characterized Trump's approach as 'extremely disrespectful' and denounced the 'inhuman' treatment of migrants.

While Vance, a Catholic, acknowledges the differing views within the Catholic leadership, he invites dialogue on the issue, emphasizing that mass migration has victims. Meanwhile, Trump's administration continues its hardline immigration crackdown, amidst criticism from rights groups about the violation of free speech and due process rights.