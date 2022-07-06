ISL: Hira Mondal signs two-year deal with Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC, on Tuesday, announced the signing of full-back Hira Mondal on a two-year deal that runs through until the end of the 2023-24 season. Named in the I-League's Team of the Season for 2020-21 following a string of stellar performances for Mohammedan SC, Mondal signed a one-year deal with SC East Bengal in 2021.

The rookie was a standout performer in a rather tricky Indian Super League (ISL) season for the Red And Gold brigade, one in which they finished at the bottom. A full-back who loves to push forward into attacking positions, Mondal has previously turned out for Kolkata-based sides Rainbow SC, Tollygunge Agragami and Peerless, having started his youth career with Calcutta Port Trust in 2015.

"I'm really very happy to join Bengaluru FC, a team that has been among the most successful in the last decade of Indian football," said Mondal in a statement. "The core of the Indian National team plays for BFC, and to think that I will be able to share a dressing room with them is an amazing feeling. I want to make the most of this experience and give my best both on and off the pitch," he added.

The 25-year-old, who most recently turned out for SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League, is the Blues' fifth signing under Simon Grayson, following the acquisitions of Prabir Das, Javi Hernandez, Faisal Ali and Amrit Gope. (ANI)

