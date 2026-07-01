Durand Cup 135th Edition Kicks Off Across Five Indian Cities

The eagerly awaited 135th edition of the Durand Cup, a venerable institution in Indian football, is set to commence on July 25 in Kolkata. With matches scheduled across five cities—Kolkata, Ranchi, Imphal, Guwahati, and Shillong—the tournament promises an electrifying month for football enthusiasts.

This year's roster includes 24 teams, showcasing a robust mix of India's premier clubs, rising teams, and notable international participants. Honoring its tradition, the tournament couples its rich history with the vibrancy of contemporary Indian football, set against the backdrop of the country's diverse locales.

Kolkata serves as the centerpiece, playing host to several key matches, including the opening game and the grand final at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. As the countdown to the kickoff narrows, excitement builds amongst fans eager to witness their favorite teams competing in one of India's most storied football events.