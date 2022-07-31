Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss

Formula One will miss Sebastian Vettel when he retires at the end of the season but the four times world champion has chosen the right time to go, Red Bull boss Christian Horner said on Saturday. Horner had a close bond with the German when he was winning four successive titles with Red Bull from 2010-13, and also most of his 53 wins.

MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros

Pinch hitter Abraham Toro delivered a two-out, two-run single as the visiting Seattle Mariners turned a ninth-inning rally into a 5-4 victory over the Houston Astros on Saturday. Toro turned on a first-pitch slider from Astros closer Ryan Pressly (3-3), driving in Jesse Winker and Adam Frazier to erase a one-run deficit and help the Mariners end a five-game losing skid to Houston.

Motor racing-Former race director Masi received death threats after Abu Dhabi decision

Former race director Michael Masi revealed he had received online death threats after the controversy last year that allowed Max Verstappen to claim the Formula One world title. The Australian changed the safety car re-start procedure at the end of December's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a move that handed the crown to Red Bull's Verstappen, denying Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton a record eighth title in the process.

Soccer-England v Germany is a 'fairytale fixture', says Williamson

The women's European Championship final between England and Germany is a "fairytale fixture" given the history between the teams, England captain Leah Williamson said on Saturday. Hosts England and eight-time champions Germany will play at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday, meeting for the second time in the Euro final after the Germans won 6-2 in 2009.

Mixed Martial Arts-Nunes blasts Pena to reclaim UFC bantamweight crown

Amanda Nunes put on a mixed martial arts clinic to beat Julianna Pena by unanimous decision after a thrilling five-round battle in front of a crowd of 19,442 at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas on Saturday, reclaiming the bantamweight title. Nunes' five-year reign as bantamweight champ came to an end when she lost the belt to Venezuela's Pena in December 2021, but the Brazilian took it back on Saturday with a striking masterclass before moving the fight to the mat and surviving a number of dangerous submission attempts from Pena.

Tokyo 2020 ex-board member got more payments from Olympic sponsor - media

A company run by a former Tokyo Olympic organiser received more than $1 million from Games sponsor AOKI Holdings Inc, on top of payments from the suit retailer being investigated by Tokyo prosecutors, Japanese media said. AOKI paid about 230 million yen ($1.7 million) to a subsidiary of advertising agency Dentsu in the fall of 2017, which was later transferred to a company run by Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee board, the Nikkei business daily said on Saturday.

Soccer-Ronaldo back in United squad for Rayo Vallecano friendly: Ten Hag

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the squad for their final pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, manager Erik ten Hag said. Ronaldo's future at United has been the subject of speculation after British media reported he told the club he wanted to leave so he can play in the Champions League. United will compete in the second-tier Europa League this term.

Soccer-Football is my safe space from off-field setbacks, says England's Mead

England forward Beth Mead described soccer as her "safe space" from setbacks off the pitch, saying she uses the sport as an escape from difficulties in her personal life and to bounce back from disappointments. The 27-year-old, who missed out on selection for last year's Tokyo Olympics, leads the goal-scoring charts at the European Championship heading into Sunday's final against eight-times champions Germany at Wembley Stadium.

Boxing-Jake Paul bout cancelled due to Rahman's weight issues

Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been cancelled due to a weight issue with his opponent Hasim Rahman Jr., his promotional team said in a statement on Saturday. According to Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), Rahman had signed an agreement on July 6 to fight at 200 pounds (90.72 kg) and weighed at 216 pounds the following day but vowed to make the weight for the Aug. 6 bout.

Golf-Stenson happy to shake off 'emotional' week to lead at Bedminster

Henrik Stenson said he was pleased with his LIV Golf debut after overcoming an "emotional" week to take a three-shot lead heading into Sunday's final round at the Bedminster, New Jersey event, 10 days after being stripped of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy. The Swede offset a double bogey on the third hole with an eagle putt and then carded four birdies for a 2-under 69 at a windy Trump National Golf Club to go three shots clear of former world number one Dustin Johnson.

(With inputs from agencies.)