Australia set India 162-run target in CWG final

PTI | Lauderhill | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:25 IST
Beth Mooney struck a fine half-century as the Australian women's cricket team managed to reach 161 for 8 despite a spirited fielding effort from India in the Commonwealth Games final at Edgbaston here on Sunday.

Australia opted to bat on a bright and sunny afternoon with a packed house witnessing the title clash of the first ever women's cricket competition in CWG history.

Renuka Singh, the stand-out pacer for India in this tournament, once again provided an early breakthrough by trapping the dangerous Alyssa Healy leg before with a delivery that moved in a shade.

The Indians went for the DRS in the last second and it was successful.

Mooney (61 off 41)and skipper Meg Lanning (36 off 26) then stitched a 78-run stand and once again it seemed Australia would bat India out of the game like they had done in the T20 World Cup final couple of years ago.

Lanning made her intent clear as she dispatched a length ball off Renuka over mid off for the first six of the match.

The Indian fielders who are often criticised had a fine day in the middle. It started with a close run out of Lanning and included two fine catches from Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav. Deepti plucked one off the right hand to get rid of a well set Mooney while Radha took a low diving catch at backward point to dismiss Tahlia McGrath, who played the game despite testing positive for COVID-19.

Australia looked set for a 180 plus total but India fought back in the last five overs taking five wickets for 35 runs.

Renuka ended with tidy figures of 2 for 25 in four overs while fellow pacer Meghna Singh was underbowled as India used seven bowling options. Sneh Rana (2/38) was the most expensive bowler who bowled their full quota but took two crucial wickets of Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

