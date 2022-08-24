Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Football returns to war-torn Ukraine as Shakhtar draw with Metalist 1925

Shakhtar Donetsk and Metalist 1925 played out a 0-0 draw in Kyiv’s empty Olympic Stadium on Tuesday as competitive football returned to war-torn Ukraine with the start of the country’s new Premier League season. The opening matches of the campaign have been timed to coincide with Ukraine's Day of the National Flag and provide a further show of resistance following Russia’s February invasion that brought a premature end to last season’s championship.

Golf - Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship with injury, to miss Presidents Cup

Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from the Tour Championship due to herniated discs which will prevent him from challenging for the FedEx Cup and also keep him out of next month's Presidents Cup, his manager said on Tuesday. Zalatoris won the first leg of the playoffs at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis but withdrew from the BMW Championship midway through the third round after he tweaked his lower back, dropping him to third in the standings.

Golf - Woods, McIlroy launch tech-focused company called TMRW Sports

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy announced on Tuesday the launch of TMRW Sports, a company that will aim to use technology as a way to cultivate a younger golf audience. The company's name is pronounced "tomorrow sports" and Mike McCarley, who served as NBC Sports' president, golf, and global strategy, will serve as its chief executive officer, the three co-founders said in a joint news release.

Motorcycling-Injured Mir to miss San Marino Grand Prix after Austria crash

Joan Mir will miss the next MotoGP race in San Marino after injuring his ankle in a terrifying crash at the Austrian Grand Prix over the weekend, his team Suzuki said on Tuesday. The former MotoGP champion lost control of his bike on a turn in the opening lap at the Red Bull Ring circuit before he was flung into the air, landing heavily on the gravel which resulted in a small fracture on his right ankle.

Tennis-There will be no fairytale ending for Serena, says Navratilova

Serena Williams may have planned retirement her way but the American must be prepared to accept the goodbyes as well as the losses and exit the stage with grace, tennis great Martina Navratilova has told Reuters. Williams signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the U.S. Open as her final event.

Formula 1 CEO: 'No more racing in Russia'

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport has no plans to hold future races in Russia. The Russian Grand Prix was scheduled to be held in Sochi this year before moving to Igora Drive in St. Petersburg in 2023, but F1 canceled the race after Russia invaded Ukraine. And Domenicali said the sport has no intention of returning to the country.

NBA - Durant to remain with Brooklyn Nets after talks with Nash, owners

All-Star forward Kevin Durant is set to stay with the Brooklyn Nets after a meeting with head coach Steve Nash and the franchise's owners, the team announced on Tuesday. Durant, a two-times NBA champion and twice Finals MVP, had requested a trade at the end of June before free agency, with the 12-times All-Star linked to teams such as the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors.

Baseball-Los Angeles Angels owner to explore selling team

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Tuesday said he has begun exploring the possibility of selling the Anaheim-based team he has owned for 20 seasons. "Although this difficult decision was entirely our choice and deserved a great deal of thoughtful consideration, my family and I have ultimately come to the conclusion that now is the time," Moreno said in a statement.

Golf - Rested Ko eyes return to form at long-overdue Canadian title defence

World number one Ko Jin-young said on Tuesday she hopes some downtime at home in South Korea after missing the cut at the year's final major will prove beneficial for her long overdue title defence at the CP Women's Open this week in Canada. Ko was unable to recover after struggling in the wind during her opening round of the AIG Women's British Open at Muirfield and figured a busy practice schedule in the lead-up to the major was to blame.

Tennis - Fan accused of having '700 drinks' by Kyrgios begins legal action

A tennis fan is taking legal action against Nick Kyrgios after he accused her of being "drunk out of her mind" during his defeat in this year's Wimbledon final. In a statement released by her solicitors on Tuesday, Anna Palus said the 27-year-old Australian had defamed her by making "a reckless and entirely baseless allegation"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)