Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future named in $10M lawsuit: Report

The former head of the NBA Players Association is suing LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future, and others for $10 million, contending they stole the rights to a film about a Canadian segregated hockey league, the New York Post reported. In a complaint filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, Billy Hunter contends he owned the legal rights to make any movie about the Colored Hockey League of the early 1900s.

Tennis-WTA Finals to be held in Fort Worth this year

The 2022 edition of the WTA Finals will be held in Fort Worth, Texas from Oct. 31-Nov. 7 under a one-year agreement, the women's tennis body announced on Tuesday as the season-ending tournament returns to the United States after 17 years. Last year's tournament was held in Guadalajara, Mexico instead of Shenzhen, China after the WTA removed the Asian swing of tournaments from its calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dustin Johnson's LIV payday: $7.7 million through four events

Dustin Johnson is the money leader halfway through the first season of the LIV Golf Series, earning $7.7 million through just four individual events. Tack on the money he's made in team play, and his winnings stand at nearly $10 million, Golfweek reported Tuesday.

Soccer-England Women wrap up World Cup qualifiers with 80 goals scored and none conceded

European champions England thrashed Luxembourg 10-0 in their final women's World Cup qualifier on Tuesday to finish their perfect campaign on another flawless note with 10 wins in 10 games, scoring 80 goals without conceding any. In their first match back on home soil after winning the Euros in July, Sarina Wiegman's side ran riot at Stoke City's Bet365 Stadium as Georgia Stanway and Beth England grabbed doubles while six other players got on the scoresheet.

Tennis-Serena's swan song most watched match in ESPN history

Serena Williams's defeat at the U.S. Open on Friday in what was likely the final match of her glittering career was the most-watched tennis telecast in ESPN's 43-year history, the network said on Tuesday. Williams's third-round loss to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York averaged 4.8 million viewers from 7:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET and peaked with 6.9 million viewers in the 10:15 p.m. quarter-hour.

Tennis-Odds-defying Tiafoe raises home hopes at U.S. Open

Flushing Meadows has found a new darling in Frances Tiafoe, who set up a potential U.S. Open outcome that seemed impossible only days ago - an American man hoisting the trophy. Not since Andy Roddick in 2003 has the United States seen one of their own clinch the title, with the golden years of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi long gone.

Tennis-Jabeur gets the edge over Tomljanovic to reach U.S. Open semis

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur overcame her own frustrations to reach the U.S. Open semi-final by beating Australian Ajla Tomljanovic 6-4 7-6(4) on Tuesday, becoming the first Arab woman to make the final four at the New York hard court major. Tomljanovic survived tennis' biggest spotlight when she beat Serena Williams in a packed, third-round prime time affair on Friday but could not keep up in the quarter-final after Jabeur sent over three aces and 15 winners in the first set.

Tennis-Sublime Ruud beats Berrettini to reach U.S. Open semi-final

In-form fifth seed Casper Ruud pushed past Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-4 7-6(4) to reach the U.S. Open semi-final on Tuesday with a shot at the world number one ranking still on the line in New York. The French Open runner-up beat Berrettini on clay in July's Gstaad final and looked just as effective on the hard court, hanging back behind the baseline to absorb the 13th seed's power.

Tennis-Nadal hints at extended break after U.S. Open exit

Rafa Nadal said he needed to "fix things" and was unsure about his return to competitive tennis after his bid for a men's record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title ended in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday. American Frances Tiafoe, who had lost both previous meetings against the 36-year-old left-hander, stunned the second seed in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Cycling-Roglic suffers crash as Pedersen wins Vuelta 16th stage

Mads Pedersen won a thrilling sprint at the end of stage 16 at the Vuelta a Espana as overall contender Primoz Roglic's hopes of dislodging leader Remco Evenepoel were hit by a heavy crash metres from the line on Tuesday. Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive overall victory, began the day 1:34 behind Evenepoel in second place and launched a stunning attack near the end of the 189km ride.

