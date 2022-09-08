Left Menu

Soccer-Last-gasp Griezmann goal gives Atletico win over 10-man Porto

Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe levelled four minutes later from a penalty before substitute Griezmann sealed victory for the hosts with a close-range header in the 101st minute. Atletico are level on three points in Group B with Club Brugge who beat Bayer Leverkusen 1-0.

A goal in the 11th minute of stoppage-time by Antoine Griezmann earned Atletico Madrid a 2-1 home win over 10-man Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday after a frantic end to the match. With the sides meeting in the competition's opening group fixture for the second year in a row, they were locked together at 0-0 as the game went into added time.

