Jay Shah to head Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee of ICC

The international cricket governing body's Finance & Commercial Affairs committee decides budget allocations for ICC events and looks after the distribution of money to member countries from the overall revenue pool.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 14:50 IST
Jay Shah (Photo: ANI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah will add another feather to his cap as he is slated to head the influential Finance and Commercial Affairs committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The international cricket governing body's Finance & Commercial Affairs committee decides budget allocations for ICC events and looks after the distribution of money to member countries from the overall revenue pool.

More than a week prior to this weekend's ICC Board meetings in Melbourne, the BCCI team, led by Jay Shah and IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, arrived in Australia. As the BCCI representative (BCCI president from 2019 to October) on the ICC Board, Shah took the seat of former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Dhumal will be a member of the chief executives' committee. More significantly, Shah will also be a member of the F&CA and is prepared to succeed Ross McCollum, the former chair of Cricket Ireland, who will be retiring soon, as chair of the committee at its next meeting in March 2023 as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The ICC board unanimously re-elected Greg Barclay as the Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second two-year term as announced by the International cricket governing body on Saturday. Barclay was unopposed following the withdrawal of Tavengwa Mukuhlani from the process, and the Board reaffirmed its full support of him to continue as Chair for a further two years.

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the 36th President of the Indian cricket body, BCCI, replacing Sourav Ganguly earlier in October after the 91st Annual General Meeting of the BCCI. Notably, Binny was the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top post and ended Sourav Ganguly's stint as BCCI President after three long years.

Jay Shah continued to serve as the BCCI Secretary. Ashish Shelar was appointed as BCCI Treasurer. Rajeev Shukla was declared as the vice president, whereas Devajit Saikia was chosen as the joint secretary. Arun Dhumal was appointed as the IPL Chairman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

