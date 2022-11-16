Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina circuit: Lap distance: 5.281km. Total distance: 306.183km (58 laps)

2021 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - one minute 22.109 seconds. 2021 winner: Verstappen

Race lap record: Verstappen 1:26.103 (the Circuit was modified after the 2020 race) Start time: 1300 GMT (1700 local)

ABU DHABI Sunday will be the 14th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and 11th season-ender at Yas Marina's anti-clockwise track.

Four current drivers have won at Yas Marina, with five-times winner Lewis Hamilton the most successful: Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2010 and 2013), Hamilton (2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019), Valtteri Bottas (2017), Verstappen (2020, 2021). Hamilton has been on pole five times.

Only once has the winner not started on the front row: Kimi Raikkonen from fourth in 2012 with Lotus. TITLE

Both titles have been won by Red Bull, with Verstappen taking the drivers' crown in Japan on Oct. 9 and the team winning the constructors' for the first time since 2013 in Austin on Oct. 23. RACE WINS

Red Bull have won 16 of 21 races, with five one-twos. Ferrari have won four and Mercedes one. Verstappen has won 14, a record for most victories in a single season.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has won three times, Perez twice, and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' George Russell once each. Verstappen is chasing his 35th career win.

Hamilton has a record 103 wins and 191 podiums from 309 starts. The seven-times world champion last won a race in Saudi Arabia in December and is now on the longest streak of his career without a win. Ferrari have won 242 races since 1950. McLaren have 183 wins, Mercedes 125, Williams 115 and Red Bull 91.

POLE POSITION Leclerc has had nine poles this year, Verstappen six, Sainz three, Perez and Mercedes' George Russell and Haas's Kevin Magnussen one each. Hamilton has a record 103, most recently in Saudi Arabia last year.

FASTEST LAP Eight drivers have taken fastest laps this season.

5 - Verstappen (Imola, Miami, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands) 4 - Russell (Singapore, Austin, Mexico, Brazil)

3 - Leclerc (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia) - Perez (Spain, Azerbaijan and Italy)

2 - Sainz (Canada, France) - Hamilton (Britain, Hungary)

1 - Lando Norris (Monaco), Guanyu Zhou (Japan) MILESTONE

Alfa Romeo's Bottas will be starting his 200th grand prix. The Finn has had 10 wins and 67 podiums to date. This will be the 299th start and final race for four times world champion Vettel. The German has 53 wins, putting him third in the all-time list of winners, and 57 poles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)