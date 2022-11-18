Cricket-Rain washes out India v New Zealand T20 in Wellington
The beaten semi-finalists of this year's T20 World Cup were hoping to find out more about some of their new talents in the first T20 International of the three-match series. India have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow top order batters Virat Kohli and K L Rahul with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the side.
- Country:
- New Zealand
India's Twenty20 series opener against New Zealand was washed out on Friday without a ball being bowled, following steady rain in Wellington. The beaten semi-finalists of this year's T20 World Cup were hoping to find out more about some of their new talents in the first T20 International of the three-match series.
India have rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma and fellow top order batters Virat Kohli and K L Rahul with all-rounder Hardik Pandya leading the side. The hosts under Kane Williamson have dropped veteran Martin Guptill and have big hopes of rising star Finn Allen.
The second T20 is scheduled at Mount Maunganui on Sunday and Napier hosts the third and final match on Tuesday. The T20 leg will be followed by three one-day internationals between the teams.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Virat Kohli, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Shama nominated for ICC Player of Month award
PREVIEW-Rugby-Wales’s history makers take aim at inconsistent New Zealand
Indian-origin man in New Zealand who killed his wife's lover with a hammer appeals jail term
Scoreboard: T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland
Scoreboard: T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Ireland