Soccer-Germany players cover mouth in team photo amid armband row
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their game against Japan in a World Cup Group E match on Wednesday as the row over FIFA's threat of sanctions over the "OneLove" armband continued.
All Germany players took part in the gesture in front of dozens of photographers on the pitch ahead of kickoff, after world soccer body FIFA had threatened seven European teams with sanctions if they wore the armband symbolising diversity and tolerance.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Demand for private jets from India soars
Soccer-Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'
Brazil announce 26-man squad for Qatar FIFA World Cup
Soccer-Kuol, Cummings off to Qatar but no Sainsbury in Australia World Cup squad
European shares open lower as miners lead decline