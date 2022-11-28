FIFA lifts 9-month ban of Kenyan soccer federation
- Country:
- Kenya
A ban preventing Kenya from taking part in international soccer activities has been lifted after nine months.
Soccer governing body FIFA notified the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on Monday the decision was made following the reinstatement of the federation's executive committee by Kenya's new sports minister.
The ban took effect on Feb. 24 after the sports ministry disbanded the FKF over alleged misappropriation of funds and appointed a caretaker committee.
The FIFA letter stated that “upon the lifting of the suspension, a FIFA-CAF mission will be deployed to Nairobi in order to define the next steps for the FKF and also meet with the newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports.”
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sports
- Football Kenya Federation
- Nairobi
- Kenya
- FIFA
- Cabinet
- sports ministry
ALSO READ
In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground
Building under construction collapses in Kenya's capital
Kenya's president dismisses suggestions of unlimited terms
Former Kenya president calls for urgent intervention in Congo fighting
Kenya's mounting Chinese debts causing serious consequences: Report