Left Menu

Tennis-Azarenka turns 'obnoxious' soccer mom as son chases PSG dream

Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious "soccer mom" on the sidelines of her son Leo's games.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:46 IST
Tennis-Azarenka turns 'obnoxious' soccer mom as son chases PSG dream
Victoria Azarenka Image Credit: Flickr

Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious "soccer mom" on the sidelines of her son Leo's games. A Paris St Germain fan since ex-England midfielder David Beckham briefly played for the French club a decade ago, Azarenka said her affiliation has rubbed off on six-year-old Leo, and both of them often wear matching PSG shirts.

"Leo is extremely into football now. I call it football, he calls it soccer - we have this debate," Azarenka told reporters after downing another former champion, American Sofia Kenin, in straight sets to move into the second round of this season's Grand Slam opener. "He wants to play in Paris St Germain, that's his dream. I'm a soccer mom now and I love that. I'm obnoxious, like absolutely the most obnoxious.

"...It's a completely different emotion for me to support my son. I have no shame in screaming for him, like zero. But I'm very supportive. I want him to do well, I want him to achieve his dreams." Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, had a year-long maternity break in 2016-17, while a split with her partner and a custody battle over Leo was not settled until 2018.

Leo travels with Azarenka on Tour, and he stole the show in one post-match news conference in Melbourne last year when he sat on her lap and answered questions about her performance. "It's been quite an experience for me just to go to his games, for example," Azarenka added.

"I actually even asked him, 'Leo, do you like when mommy supports you?' He goes, 'Yeah, I love it, mom'. "'Am I not too loud?' He goes, 'Well, sometimes, but it's okay, I like it.' So it's a wholesome moment for me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023