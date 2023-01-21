Shubhankar fights hard to shoot 69, lies 11th; three shots behind leader at Abu Dhabi

Left Menu

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 21-01-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 21-01-2023 20:10 IST
India's Shubhankar Sharma grinded through the front nine with a bunch of par saves to card 3-under 69 and be tied 11th after the third round of the Abu Dhabi HSBCC Championship.

With rounds of 67-70-69, Sharma, runner-up at the Yas Links last year, is "double digits under par" at 10-under in the Rolex Series event, which carries a purse of USD 9 million. Sharma was tied 11th alongside Alex Noren (68), Thorbjorn Olesen (68), Richard Bland (66) and Connor Syme (64).

He is three shots adrift of co-leaders Australian Min Woo Lee (66) and two former Open winners, Ireland's Shane Lowry (66) and Italian Francesco Molinari (69) who were all 13-under.

Sharma said, "It was not one of those days where I was finding a lot of greens. But I still had some birdie putts or at least a good chance of going forward but I missed." "It was an up -and-down front nine, but the back nine was much better," he added as he started the back nine with back-to-back birdies on 10th and 11th. He three-putted the 12th for his only bogey and closed the round with a birdie on 18th. "It was a bit of a grind. Still I think I did pretty good. Like I said, greens got a lot crustier." He made some solid par saves. On the first hole, the second shot rolled back from the slope but he made a tough two-putt. On the second hole, he went into the bunker with the second shot and then went over the green with his third shot. Again he two-putted from almost off the green. On the third, he again two-putted from a long distance and on the fourth, he missed an eight footer for birdie. On the fifth, he went left but again saved par with a two-putt from 50 feet with the par putt from 15 feet. He missed a 6-7 footer for birdie on sixth.

After six pars, he finally birdied Par-5 seventh with a superb second shot that came just short off the green and he took a birdie from there. A par on eighth was followed by a par save on ninth after going into the bunker. He was most relieved to start with a birdie-birdie on back nine.

''Three back is still a good position to be in. I was 10-under after 11, but then came a bogey and the next few holes were not the easiest. I was just telling myself to get to double digits. Then, at least I would have a shot tomorrow. Hopefully, conditions are good tomorrow." Lee, playing with Sharma, had an up-and-down front nine with three birdies against one bogey. But he was on fire on the back nine with some laser-like approaches, which he had worked on during the off-season. He had five birdies on the home stretch. Lee's rounds have been 68-69-66.

Lowry holed an eagle 2 in his 66. The round included five birdies and one bogey on the 17th.

Molinari ground it out on a tough day and the birdie on the 18th helped him join Lee and Lowry at 13-under.

Three players Grant Forrest (65), Victor Perez (68) and Sebastian Soderberg (66) are tied fourth at 11-under. The 51-year-old three time Major winner, Padraig Harrington (64), who had six birdies in a row on the back nine, Antoine Rozner (68), Adrian Meronk (68) and Guido Migliozzi (71) were tied seventh at 11-under.

