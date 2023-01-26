Left Menu

Surrey sign Australia seamer Sean Abbott for Championship, T20 Blast

Surrey will be hoping for a strong start as they look to defend their County Championship title and improve upon last year's Blast campaign which ended in defeat to Yorkshire at the Quarter Final stage.

Australia seamer Sean Abbott (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Surrey signed Australia seamer Sean Abbott for County Championship and Vitality T20 Blast this summer until the end of July, Surrey County Cricket Club (SCCC) announced on Thursday. Abbott joins the club after a previous stint in 2021 was cut short due to injury.

Surrey begin their Championship campaign against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford on April 6, and their T20 season kicks off at Lord's against Middlesex on May 25. Abbot's first chance to play in front of a home crowd will be on April 13 when Hampshire visits for a four-day fixture.

Surrey will be hoping for a strong start as they look to defend their County Championship title and improve upon last year's Blast campaign which ended in defeat to Yorkshire at the Quarter Final stage. "It is great to be back on board with Surrey this summer. I can't wait to get back to The Kia Oval and join the lads and build on such a successful 2022 season," Sean Abbott said in an official statement released by SCCC.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming Sean back to Surrey. We saw what he could do in his brief spell here in 2021 and I've kept in contact with him since, whilst monitoring his performances. His skillset and character will be an asset to our dressing room this season," Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said. "It's a big blow to lose Jamie Overton with his back injury as he's such a valuable asset to the team. He will receive all our support throughout his rehab programme and we look forward to welcoming him back when he's 100% fit," Stewart said.

"In his absence, Sean will bring his own experience of winning trophies and is very capable with both bat and ball. Sean will add real strength to the group and he has the all the tools necessary to help us as we look to build upon a successful 2022," said the Surrey Director of Cricket. (ANI)

