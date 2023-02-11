Left Menu

Delhi court issues arrest warrant against former assistant football coach accused of sexual misconduct

The All India Football Federation sacked Ambrose in July last year.On Friday, additional sessions judge Gagandeep Jindal issued a warrant of arrest under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure CrPC.The court also issued a notice to the surety on breach of a bond under Section 446 of the CrPC.It had issued summons against Ambrose on October 27 last year.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2023 20:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2023 19:31 IST
Delhi court issues arrest warrant against former assistant football coach accused of sexual misconduct
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has issued a warrant of arrest against Alex Mario Ambrose who was sacked as assistant coach of Indian women's under-17 football team for alleged sexual misconduct.

An FIR was registered against Ambrose at the Dwarka Sector 23 police station under Section 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The assistant coach was called back from Norway for the alleged misconduct with a player during a training and exposure tour of Europe. The All India Football Federation sacked Ambrose in July last year.

On Friday, additional sessions judge Gagandeep Jindal issued a warrant of arrest under Section 70 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The court also issued a notice to the surety on breach of a bond under Section 446 of the CrPC.

It had issued summons against Ambrose on October 27 last year. The court posted the matter for further proceedings on February 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

Australian ministries remove Chinese-made cameras over security worry

 Australia
3
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
4
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things: Protecting Your Devices and Your Data

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023