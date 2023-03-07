Left Menu

UP Warriorz opt to bat against DC, Shabnim Ismail replaces Grace Harris

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 19:11 IST
UP Warriorz opted to bat against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League here on Tuesday.

Warriorz brought in pacer Shabnim Ismail at the expense of Grace Harris, who smashed a match winning 59 off 26 balls in the team's opening game.

Delhi named an unchanged team.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

