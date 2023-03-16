Left Menu

All England C'ships: Treesa-Gayatri enter quarterfinals; Sen, Satwik-Chirag ousted

In their opening round here, the Indian duo upset seventh seeds Jongkolphan Kitiiharakul and Rawinda Prajongai of Thailand.

PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 16-03-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 21:46 IST
All England C'ships: Treesa-Gayatri enter quarterfinals; Sen, Satwik-Chirag ousted

Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand scripted a stunning win to progress to the quarterfinals but Lakshya Sen bowed out in the men's singles competition of the All England Championships here on Thursday.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa and Gayatri continued their rise as they shocked former world No. 1 pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota 21-14, 24-22 in a pulsating contest.

The world no. 17 Indian pair, which had reached the semifinals of the last edition, will next face Chinese combination of Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan.

Last year's finalist Sen, however, couldn't find his touch against Anders Antonsen, going down 13-21, 15-21 in 52 minutes. It was a sweet revenge from the Danish, who had gone down in straight games to the Indian in 2022.

Returning from an injury, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy paired up with his partner Chirag Shetty but their gallant fight ended with a 21-10, 17-21, 19-21 loss to China's world No. 10 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang.

Treesa and Gayatri have been in good form, having claimed a win over world No. 7 Tan Pearly and Thinnah Muralitharan at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship in February. In their opening round here, the Indian duo upset seventh seeds Jongkolphan Kitiiharakul and Rawinda Prajongai of Thailand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023