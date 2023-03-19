Left Menu

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 19-03-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 16:04 IST
Starc takes five to blow away India for 117
Mitchell Starc. (Photo- ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mitchell Starc made full use of helpful conditions to take 5 for 53 as Australia bundled out India for a meagre 117 in 26 overs in the second ODI here on Sunday.

Starc's ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs along with fine display from Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) gave Indian batters no chance to settle down with the ball seaming and swinging prodigiously.

Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29 not out) wee the only batters to cross the 20-run mark.

Brief Scores: India 117 in 26 overs (Virat Kohli 31, Axar Patel 29 not out, Mitchell Starc 5/53, Sean Abbott 3/23, Nathan Ellis 2/13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

