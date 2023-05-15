Telangana CM congratulates new Grandmaster Praneeth

Congratulating chess player from Telangana V Praneeth who has become a Grandmaster, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced a reward of Rs 2.50 crore for his training and other expenses.

Rao called Praneeth and his parents to the Secretariat and congratulated them.

The Chief Minister said Praneeth's passion and hardwork made him a Grandmaster, an official release said. Rao hoped that Praneeth would reach greater heights in his career and bring laurels and fame to Telangana and also India in the future. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced Rs 2.50 crore to Praneeth to undergo training and for other expenses. Praneeth's parents thanked the Chief Minister for the gesture, the release added. Praneeth became a Grandmaster by beating GM Hans Niemann in the penultimate round of the Baku Open for his third and final GM norm. He is India's 82nd GM.

