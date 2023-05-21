Left Menu

Hockey: Indian women play out 1-1 draw with Australia

Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner to help the Indian womens hockey team rally and play out a 1-1 draw in its third tour game against its Australian counterparts here on Sunday.The visitors came from behind to level the score as Deep Grace Ekka 42th minute netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks 25th had put the hosts in front.The result meant that Australia won the three-match series 2-0.India started the first quarter of the game on a positive note by keeping the possession and making some good passes.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 21-05-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 17:12 IST
Hockey: Indian women play out 1-1 draw with Australia
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Australia

Deep Grace Ekka converted a penalty corner to help the Indian women's hockey team rally and play out a 1-1 draw in its third tour game against its Australian counterparts here on Sunday.

The visitors came from behind to level the score as Deep Grace Ekka (42th minute) netted a goal for India after Maddison Brooks (25th) had put the hosts in front.

The result meant that Australia won the three-match series 2-0.

India started the first quarter of the game on a positive note by keeping the possession and making some good passes. The visitors also displayed a pressing game to win the ball back and also got two penalty corners. The hosts tested India's defence on multiple occasions but both the teams were unable to capitalise on the chances as the opening quarter ended goal-less.

Indian players showed some terrific ball control and played an attacking game in the second quarter. However, it was Australia who took the lead as Brooks scored a field goal after she received a pass through a quickly taken free hit.

Brooks, who was standing free at the far post, put the ball beyond India's goalkeeper and captain Savita. The hosts went into the half-time break with a 1-0 lead.

The third quarter began with India controlling the tempo in their bid to find the equaliser and it paid off as Grace converted a penalty corner to level the score. The visitors continued to test Australia's defence, but the third quarter didn't see any more goals, and so did the fourth even though Australia came out all guns blazing.

The Indian team will next take on Australia A on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023