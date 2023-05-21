Left Menu

Leeds nearing Premier League relegation after 3-1 loss to West Ham

The defeat came despite Rodrigo firing the visitors ahead in the first half at London Stadium, with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini securing the win for West Ham.Leeds needs to beat Tottenham next week and hope other results go its way to stand any chance of survival, with Sam Allardyces rescue mission looking destined to fail.

PTI | London | Updated: 21-05-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 20:50 IST
Leeds is on the brink of relegation from the Premier League after a 3-1 loss at West Ham on Sunday. The Yorkshire club is two points adrift of 17th-place Everton going into the final game of the season. The defeat came despite Rodrigo firing the visitors ahead in the first half at London Stadium, with Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen and Manuel Lanzini securing the win for West Ham.

Leeds needs to beat Tottenham next week and hope other results go its way to stand any chance of survival, with Sam Allardyce's rescue mission looking destined to fail. The veteran manager was hired with four games to go in a last-ditch bid to avoid the drop, but has only been able to pick up one point from a possible nine.

Rodrigo's 17th-minute volley looked like it might set up a first win for Allardyce, but Rice evened the score in the 31st. It got worse in the second half for Leeds as Bowen struck his 12th goal of the season in the 72nd and Lanzini made sure of the points in time added on. The loss leaves Leeds third from bottom, but a win for Leicester against Newcastle on Monday would see it drop down to 19th going into the season's finale next Sunday.

