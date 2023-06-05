Left Menu

Ahead of WTC final between India & Australia, ICC signs partnership with logistics major

ICC said DP World will be its Official Global Logistics Partner starting with the WTC final, which begins on Wednesday and includes all major ICC events in mens and womens cricket, including the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

PTI | London | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced a partnership with worldwide logistics major DP World for increasing the game's global footprint ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval ground later this week, featuring India and Australia. ICC said DP World will be its Official Global Logistics Partner starting with the WTC final, which begins on Wednesday and includes all major ICC events in men’s and women’s cricket, including the Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy. The tie-up, signed in London on Sunday, in the presence of a former coach and the ICC Ambassador Ravi Shastri, is dubbed as the first committed partnership for the ICC’s commercial rights cycle starting from January 2024 and running until 2027. “With our hosting of an increasing number of events in the upcoming cycle and an expansion into more markets, our logistical demands are growing in scope and complexity,” said Anurag Dahiya, ICC Chief Commercial Officer. As a Global Logistics Partner of the ICC, DP World says it will implement bespoke logistics solutions and events across its operations. “Our global partnership represents a shared commitment to driving the success of men’s and women’s cricket, breaking down barriers, and propelling the sport into a new era of innovation and growth. We are excited about the limitless possibilities that lie ahead, offering our smart logistic expertise, and the positive impact we can make together,” said Daniel van Otterdijk, DP World Chief Communications Officer. DP World, whose day-to-day operations reportedly account for 10 per cent of global trade, says its ICC partnership is a “natural evolution” following tie-ups with the Bengaluru and New Delhi teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Over the course of the ICC partnership, the company will own the match ball delivery moment as a “headline asset” complemented by a series of digital and experiential initiatives co-created with the ICC. The ICC said the collaboration coincides with cricket’s global growth strategy aspiring to deliver world-class ICC events in more cricketing nations over the next few years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

