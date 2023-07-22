Left Menu

PSG leaves for tour of Japan without talisman Mbappé amid contract dispute

PSG left the France forward out of its 29-man squad for the Japan tour.The club does not want to let him leave for free at the end of next season and says the 2022 World Cup top scorer will either sign a new contract or be sold.The 24-year-old Mbapp wrote to tell PSG of his plans last month.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 22-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 20:54 IST
PSG leaves for tour of Japan without talisman Mbappé amid contract dispute
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain left for its pre-season tour of Japan on Saturday without talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé, whose future at the club looks increasingly uncertain amid an ongoing contract dispute.

Mbappé has already told the club he won't trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, but said he would start this coming season with the French champion. PSG left the France forward out of its 29-man squad for the Japan tour.

The club does not want to let him leave for free at the end of next season and says the 2022 World Cup top scorer will either sign a new contract or be sold.

The 24-year-old Mbappé wrote to tell PSG of his plans last month. News of the letter immediately sparked a transfer frenzy that saw Mbappé linked again with Real Madrid, which had offered 180 million euros ($190 million) for the striker in 2021.

Madrid missed out again last year when Mbappé signed a new deal with PSG until 2024 with an option for 2025 that needs to be signed by July 31.

Having seen teammate Lionel Messi leave for Inter Miami after not taking up an option for an extra year, PSG does not want Mbappé leaving as a free agent to Madrid, or anywhere else.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by Rs 49,159 cr

Infosys shares tumble over 8 pc after cut in revenue guidance; mcap falls by...

 India
3
Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

Reliance Retail Q1 net profit climbs 19 pc to Rs 2,448 crore

 India
4
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023