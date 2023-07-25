Left Menu

Referees Rahul Gupta, Kishan Chand Joshi win AIFF annual awards

The All India Football Federation AIFF, on Tuesday, named Rahul Gupta as the best referee and Kishan Chand Joshi as the best assistant referee for the 2022-23 season.India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was recently named the AIFF Mens Footballer of the Year, on the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Super League ISL and for the national team.The 26-year-old player from Mizoram featured in 12 matches during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 2022-23 season.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:44 IST
Referees Rahul Gupta, Kishan Chand Joshi win AIFF annual awards
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Tuesday, named Rahul Gupta as the best referee and Kishan Chand Joshi as the best assistant referee for the 2022-23 season.

India and Mumbai City FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte was recently named the AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year, on the back of his impressive performance in the Indian Super League (ISL) and for the national team.

The 26-year-old player from Mizoram featured in 12 matches during the international season for India, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the 2022-23 season. He beat national team-mates Nandhakumar Sekar and Naorem Mahesh Singh to the coveted award.

Manisha Kalyan was named the AIFF Women Player of the Year by the federation after its Annual General Meeting in Bengaluru.

The Men's Coach of the Year award went to former India player Clifford Miranda, who guided Odisha FC to Super Cup triumph and also AFC Cup qualification.

Priya Parathi Valappil was named Women Coach of the Year. A former India international, Priya is the current head coach of the India women's U-17 team.

Another Mumbai City FC player Akash Mishra and India U-17 team member Shilji Shaji were named Men's and Women's Emerging Players of the Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023