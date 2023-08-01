W88 Launches their Latest Campaign 'Play in THE HUNDRED & Win Bonus'

W88, the principal partner of Burnley FC, offers state-of-the-art technology that has innovated Asia's best gaming products and games that has rapidly become higher in class for innovative and revolutionized in Sports betting, Live Dealer Casino, Slots, Games, Poker, P2P, and leading Lottery betting system such as Keno in today's betting industry. With its latest campaign, 'Play in THE HUNDRED & Win Bonus', W88 has given cricket enthusiasts the chance to win exciting bonuses by playing in every match during THE HUNDRED MEN'S COMPETITION 2023 season.

The Hundred is a professional franchise 100-ball cricket tournament involving eight men's and eight women's teams located in major cities across England and Wales. The tournament is run by the England and Wales Cricket Board and took place for the first time in July and August 2021. It features Eight teams symbolizing different cities in UK. The playoffs comprise an eliminator, and a final. The Hundred has become one of the most-watched sporting events globally, with millions of fans throughout the globe.

Participating in W88's 'Play in THE HUNDRED & Win Bonus' campaign is easy. This Campaign is Valid for all Indian members at W88. All the participants will have to bet on every match in 'THE HUNDRED MEN'S COMPETITION 2023' with minimum stake of ₹300 per match and player will get bonus up to ₹5,000. To get this bonus, players must contact W88 customer support via Live Chat/Telegram/WA & provide the bet Id's of all the bets placed in The Hundred Men's Competition's matches. After The bonus will be credited directly to the player's account within 24 hours after successful verification. Promotion is valid from 1 August 2023 00:00 (GMT +8) to 27 August 2023 23:59 (GMT+8).

'Play in THE HUNDRED & Win Bonus' is the ultimate program for cricket lovers who want to test their knowledge and win amazing prizes by participating in the program. Making accurate predictions about match outcomes, player performances, and other aspects of the game can add an extra layer of excitement to watching the matches. It creates a sense of involvement and investment in the games beyond just being a spectator. It allows more fans to take part and compete. This inclusivity can foster a strong sense of community among cricket fanatics, as they come together to support their favourite teams and players while vying for prizes.

