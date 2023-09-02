UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man Utd bring in midfielder Amrabat and defender Reguilon on loan
(Changes slug, no change to story) Sept 1 (Reuters) - Manchester United have signed Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on season-long loans, the Premier League club announced on Friday.
(Changes slug, no change to story) Sept 1 (Reuters) -
Manchester United have signed Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina and Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on season-long loans, the Premier League club announced on Friday. No financial details were disclosed for the 27-year-old Amrabat's move but British media said United will pay 8.6 million pounds ($10.83 million) and there is an option to buy.
"It is a huge honour to become a Manchester United player. I've had to be patient for this moment but I'm someone who always listens to my heart and now I am representing the club of my dreams," he said. Amrabat, who has 49 caps, played every minute of Morocco's run to the World Cup semi-finals in Qatar last year.
The 26-year-old Reguilon arrives as a replacement for England's Luke Shaw, who is sidelined for several weeks after sustaining a muscle injury last month. Back-up Tyrell Malacia is also out of action due to an injury picked up last season. Reguilon came through Real Madrid's academy and joined Spurs in 2020 after a season on loan at Sevilla where he won the Europa League.
"Having spoken to the manager (Eric ten Hag), I know what he needs from me and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success," Reguilon said. "I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season, I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."
Reguilon made over 60 appearances for Spurs in his first two seasons in England but spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid. United are in eighth spot with six points from three Premier League games and on Sunday visit fifth-placed Arsenal, who are a point above them in the table.
($1 = 0.7944 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
British retail sales washed out by rain in July
Indian men’s blind cricket team visits British Parliament ahead of IBSA World Games
British consumers curb their shopping in rainy July
A neonatal nurse in a British hospital has been found guilty of killing 7 babies
Spanish king to consult parties next week on new government