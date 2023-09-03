Chennaiyin FC sign India U-17 player Thanglalsoun Gangte

Chennaiyin FC on Sunday announced signing promising Manipur striker Thanglalsoun Gangee on a multi-year deal ahead of the Indian Super League season.

Gangte, who has also played for the U-17 Indian team, has become the 10th player to sign up with Chennaiyin FC ahead of the ISL season, the franchise informed in a release.

“Gangte played a vital role in India’s fourth SAFF U-17 Championship title last year with four goals — joint highest — and also made heads turn by scoring a crucial last-minute equaliser against one of the world’s top clubs, Real Madrid, during India’s preparatory match for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup earlier this year,” the club said. Having finished at the quarterfinal stage in the Durand Cup, Chennaiyin FC are currently preparing for the start of the ISL season under head coach Owen Coyle.

