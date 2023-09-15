Left Menu

Swimming-Olympic champion Titmus has surgery to remove benign tumours

The 200 and 400m freestyle Olympic gold medallist and 400m freestyle world record holder told followers on Instagram she would be taking some weeks to rest after the operation. "For a while I’ve been managing an ongoing hip injury, and three weeks ago I had an MRI to suss out exactly what was going on," she said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:55 IST
Swimming-Olympic champion Titmus has surgery to remove benign tumours
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's world and Olympic swimming champion Ariarne Titmus said on Friday she was recovering from surgery to remove benign tumours from an ovary. The 200 and 400m freestyle Olympic gold medallist and 400m freestyle world record holder told followers on Instagram she would be taking some weeks to rest after the operation.

"For a while I’ve been managing an ongoing hip injury, and three weeks ago I had an MRI to suss out exactly what was going on," she said. "Sure enough, there was a little something with the hip that is completely manageable. "However it was something else that the doctors picked up on that made everything else seem irrelevant. A large growth was found on my right ovary."

Titmus said she would "give up anything in the world to be a mother, it's my biggest dream" and it had been a scary time for her with each of the tumours measuring four centimetres. "Of course in these moments you think of the worst-case scenario, and I was petrified of potentially losing the ovary or there being implications that could affect me and my desire to have children one day.

"However, I am one of the lucky ones. "I feel blessed that I found these tumours before they got even bigger and started to have real implications on my health," she added.

Titmus, whose rivalry with American great Katie Ledecky lit up the Tokyo Games in 2021, set a world record in the women's 400 metres freestyle on her way to gold at the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, last July. She said in June she could bow out of her swimming career at next year's Paris Olympics if she lost the motivation to continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023