Left Menu

Roy Hodgson taken unwell and misses Crystal Palace game against Aston Villa

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson missed his teams Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday because he was unwell, the club said. Unfortunately, Roy Hodgson was taken unwell earlier today and is not at Villa Park, Palace said.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-09-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 20:39 IST
Roy Hodgson taken unwell and misses Crystal Palace game against Aston Villa
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson missed his team's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday because he was unwell, the club said. The 76-year-old Hodgson did not travel to the game at Villa Park, his assistant Paddy McCarthy taking charge in his absence. “Unfortunately, Roy Hodgson was taken unwell earlier today and is not at Villa Park,” Palace said. “Roy sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the match. We send our very best wishes to Roy.” Hodgson has twice come out of retirement since leaving his role as Palace manager in 2021.

He had a brief spell at Watford between January and May last year and was then called up to help Palace avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

Hodgson managed to steer the team to safety before being handed a one-year contract in the off-season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023