Roy Hodgson taken unwell and misses Crystal Palace game against Aston Villa

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson missed his team's Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday because he was unwell, the club said. The 76-year-old Hodgson did not travel to the game at Villa Park, his assistant Paddy McCarthy taking charge in his absence. “Unfortunately, Roy Hodgson was taken unwell earlier today and is not at Villa Park,” Palace said. “Roy sent his best wishes to the team ahead of the match. We send our very best wishes to Roy.” Hodgson has twice come out of retirement since leaving his role as Palace manager in 2021.

He had a brief spell at Watford between January and May last year and was then called up to help Palace avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

Hodgson managed to steer the team to safety before being handed a one-year contract in the off-season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)