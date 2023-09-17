Left Menu

Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the womens 10m air rifle event to clinch her second gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistol competition here.Elavenil was perfection personified in the strong eight-woman final field, never scoring below 10.1 throughout the 24 shots.

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 17-09-2023 10:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 10:26 IST
Elavenil strikes gold in Rio Shooting World Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Olympian Elavenil Valarivan won the women's 10m air rifle event to clinch her second gold at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol competition here.

Elavenil was perfection personified in the strong eight-woman final field, never scoring below 10.1 throughout the 24 shots. She finished with a score of 252.2 to outgun France's 20-year-old sensation Oceanne Muller, who won silver with 251.9. China's Zhang Jiale bagged the bronze.

Elavenil had qualified for the final at eighth and final spot with a score of 630.5. Muller had topped with 633.7. Two Chinese shooters Zhang Jiale and Zhang Yu (Olympian) and reigning European champion Jeanette Hegg Duestad of Norway were also among the finalists.

In the men's 10m air rifle event, Sandeep Singh, India's lone contender, shot 628.2 in qualification to finish in the 14th spot.

On Friday, Elavenil had teamed up with Sandeep in the 10m air rifle mixed team event to finish fifth with a combined score of 629.1. The fourth and final medal round spot went to Israel, who were 0.5 points ahead of the Indian pair in the 42-team field. While Elavenil shot 314.8, Sandeep shot 314.3 as the Indians narrowly missed a shot at bronze. Israel did win bronze eventually, while Germany won gold and the silver went to Hungary. A 16-member Indian team was taking part in the Rio World Cup in seven Olympic events. Italy lead the medal standings with two gold while India are joint third with Armenia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023