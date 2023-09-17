"No team came so close to them": Irfan Pathan lauds India's dominance in Asia Cup

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan believes India's thumping victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final will act as a major "confidence boost" for the team in the upcoming ODI World Cup. The defending champions failed to survive the threat posed by the Men in Blue's star-studded pace bowling line-up which was spearheaded by Mohammed Siraj.

Pathan reflected on India's performance in the entire tournament and felt that no team was able to pose a challenge to the Asia Cup 2023 champions and how this kind of performance will play a major role in the upcoming tournament. "It was a very conventional victory and, convincing entry because, in Asia Cup, I think no team came so close to team India except Bangladesh where the main team wasn't playing. But if you're talking about the main, where top players played. No one came close. And, to have that kind of victory before the World Cup, I think it's a great boost of confidence for Team India. And that's great to see, especially the kind of fast growth that we saw against Sri Lanka," Pathan told reporters.

Coming to the match, after speedster, Mohammed Siraj's fiery spell decimated Sri Lanka, the opening duo of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan's fifty-run partnership helped India lift the Asia Cup trophy for the 8th time in style after beating co-hosts in the final at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Leading the India fast bowling effort, Siraj ran through the Sri Lanka top-order in a dazzling performance in the summit clash. It just took a little more than two hours for India to win their 8th Asia Cup title in style. Men in Blue lifted the Asia Cup trophy after five years.

The Asia Cup summit clash witnessed a remarkable turn of events as Indian paceman Siraj bowled a dream spell against Sri Lanka. In a stunning display of bowling prowess, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a mere 50 runs in just 15.2 overs, predominantly due to Siraj's outstanding performance, claiming six wickets in seven overs. (ANI)

