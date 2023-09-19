Tvesa shoots bogey free 65 to take 6-shot lead in 13th leg of Hero WPGT

Tvesa Malik shot a superb seven-under 65 to take a whopping six-shot lead after the opening day of the 13th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Tuesday. Playing at the DLF Golf and Country Club, which will host the Hero Women's Indian Open next month, Tvesa had seven birdies and no bogeys as she closed with a string of four birdies in the last four holes.

Last week's winner Neha Tripathi put together a decent one-under 71 and Ananya Datar recovered from an early triple bogey on par-4 second hole for a similar 71. Yet they were six shots behind Tvesa, who was in full flow. ''It's a relief to get a round of golf like that. Does great for the confidence, especially ahead of the Hero Women's Indian Open, out flagship event,'' Tvesa said.

Jasmine Shekar (72) is sole fourth, while Agrima Manral and Anisha Agarwalla are tied fifth at one-over 73 each.

Tvesa, who has managed only a few starts on the Ladies European Tour this year, is using the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour to play herself back into form. To that extent she has succeeded. She won the 11th leg, and finished runner-up in the 12th leg. She was earlier runner-up in the sixth leg.

Neha, one of the senior and seasoned players, has also been playing well on the domestic Tour. She won the 10th and 12th legs, and is now second on the Order of Merit.

One of the disappointments of the opening day was Asian Games-bound Pranavi Urs, who had two double bogeys in her round. They came on the Par-5 fourth and the Par-4 eighth. She had two other bogeys and two birdies, one of them on the 18th.

Tvesa, Neha and Ananya go out in the final group on the second day.

Kriti Chowhan (74), Khushi Khanijau (75) and Pranavi (76) are placed seventh to ninth. Three players Asmitha Sathish, Durga Nittur and Sneha Singh are tied for 10th with cards of 77 each.

