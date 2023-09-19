Tennis-Britain drawn to face Serbia in Davis Cup Final 8
Britain who topped Group B in the Davis Cup after their win over France on Sunday now face Serbia, as the draw for the Final 8 Knockout stage was announced on Tuesday. Serbia finished second behind Czech Republic, but clinched their place in the Final 8 with a win over Spain.
Novak Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina just five days after winning the U.S. Open to help Serbia to a 3-0 win over Spain in Valencia. Whoever comes out on top between Serbia and Britain will then face the winner of Italy v Netherlands in the semi-final.
Reigning Davis Cup champions Canada will continue their title defence against Finland, who came through as runners-up in Group D after surprise wins over Croatia and the United States, while Canada topped their group ahead of Italy. The winner of Canada v Finland will take on either Czech Republic or Australia in the semi-final. Australia finished runners-up to Britain.
The Final 8 takes place in Malaga, Spain, and begins on Nov.21. Winner Group A v Runner-up Group D
Canada v Finland Winner Group C v Runner-up Group B
Czech Republic v Australia Runner-up Group A v Winner Group D
Italy v Netherlands Runner-up Group C v Winner Group B
Serbia v Britain
