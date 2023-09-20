Left Menu

Golf-Travel mixup leaves Kang without clubs at Solheim Cup

A day after Kang and U.S. captain Stacy Lewis made desperate pleas on social media to locate her golf bag and get it on the next flight to Spain, the American was still without her clubs. "It's been an adventure.

Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2023 03:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2023 03:54 IST
Golf-Travel mixup leaves Kang without clubs at Solheim Cup

Danielle Kang has had a stressful start to the Solheim Cup week as the American golfer's clubs never made it onto her connecting flight to Spain where the prestigious international tournament begins in three days. A day after Kang and U.S. captain Stacy Lewis made desperate pleas on social media to locate her golf bag and get it on the next flight to Spain, the American was still without her clubs.

"It's been an adventure. If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life, so it's okay. It's all good," Kang told reporters on Tuesday at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia. "You just kind of roll with the punches. It's life, it's golf, you know, it's okay."

Kang also said equipment manufacturer Ping provided her with a temporary set on Tuesday that she was able to play with while Titleist, one of her sponsors, was making a second set that will be flown in overnight. Despite not having her golf bag, Kang said she does have her putter since she travels with it separately, in a rifle case, to prevent it from being damaged.

"I put it in a separate case to travel with because I don't have the means to get my putter checked every week and, yes, the clubs do get bent on the plane and, yes, they matter, to all the people wondering," said Kang. "So thankfully the putter didn't get lost. But it's okay. The other 13 are coming. It's coming. We have faith. Stacy is on it. I mean, she's putting out fires, and I'm pretty sure I'm the only one causing fire right now."

Europe are the reigning champions after edging the United States 15-13 at Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021 to retain the Solheim Cup. The Americans lead the overall series 10-7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

CTP secures €200M EIB loan to roll out solar panel installations

Global
2
Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franchises

Delhi HC asks police to take action over offering of fake Burger King franch...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application for COVID drug; Exclusive-Novo Nordisk hires private U.S. firm to handle some Wegovy pen assembly -source and more

Health News Roundup: 60 Degrees Pharma withdraws mid-stage study application...

 Global
4
Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

Jio announces launch of JioAirFiber in 8 cities

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023