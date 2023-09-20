Golf-Travel mixup leaves Kang without clubs at Solheim Cup

Danielle Kang has had a stressful start to the Solheim Cup week as the American golfer's clubs never made it onto her connecting flight to Spain where the prestigious international tournament begins in three days. A day after Kang and U.S. captain Stacy Lewis made desperate pleas on social media to locate her golf bag and get it on the next flight to Spain, the American was still without her clubs.

"It's been an adventure. If it wasn't a dramatic entrance, it wouldn't be my life, so it's okay. It's all good," Kang told reporters on Tuesday at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia. "You just kind of roll with the punches. It's life, it's golf, you know, it's okay."

Kang also said equipment manufacturer Ping provided her with a temporary set on Tuesday that she was able to play with while Titleist, one of her sponsors, was making a second set that will be flown in overnight. Despite not having her golf bag, Kang said she does have her putter since she travels with it separately, in a rifle case, to prevent it from being damaged.

"I put it in a separate case to travel with because I don't have the means to get my putter checked every week and, yes, the clubs do get bent on the plane and, yes, they matter, to all the people wondering," said Kang. "So thankfully the putter didn't get lost. But it's okay. The other 13 are coming. It's coming. We have faith. Stacy is on it. I mean, she's putting out fires, and I'm pretty sure I'm the only one causing fire right now."

Europe are the reigning champions after edging the United States 15-13 at Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021 to retain the Solheim Cup. The Americans lead the overall series 10-7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)