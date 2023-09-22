Left Menu

Rugby-Argentina solid enough to beat Samoa in World Cup Pool D

England lead Pool D with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa and third-placed Japan with Argentina in fourth place on four points.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 23:15 IST
Rugby-Argentina solid enough to beat Samoa in World Cup Pool D

Argentina claimed their first win in this year's Rugby World Cup as they beat Samoa 19-10 to stay on course for a quarter-final spot in a tight Pool D on Friday. Emiliano Boffelli scored the only try and kicked 11 points, Nicolas Sanchez adding a late penalty, to reward the Pumas' domination at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard after their initial defeat by England.

Samoa, who had Duncan Paia'aua sin-binned in the first minute, threatened a comeback with Sama Malolo's late converted try adding to Christian Leali'ifano's penalty, but it was too little, too late. England lead Pool D with nine points from two games, four points ahead of Samoa and third-placed Japan with Argentina in fourth place on four points. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023