Asian Games: Qualification hopes alive for Indian sailors as Ganapathy-Varun finish 2nd in men's skiff event

The sailing events will conclude on September 27 with medal/knockout races

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2023 16:00 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian sailing contingent continued to deliver some solid performances on day six of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, keeping the country's hopes for qualification to knockout/medal races alive. In the men's skiff competition, the pair of KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar ended the day with 34 race points in 10 races. This includes top spot finishes in race seven and nine with one race point each.

In the women's skiff event, the Indian pair of Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma is at fourth place out of six with 32 race points in ten races. This includes a top-spot finish in the seventh race with a race point. In the men's windsurfer event, India's Eabad Ali finished the day in fourth spot out of six with 43 race points in 10 races. This includes a second-place finish in the sixth race with two race points.

The sailing events will conclude on September 27 with medal/knockout races. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

