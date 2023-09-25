Left Menu

Rugby-Wales book quarter-final spot as Australia face elimination

Australia, who were World Cup winners in 1991 and 1999 and have never previously failed to get past the pool stage, did not add any score after Ben Donaldson put over two penalties in the opening 14 minutes. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

Reuters | Lyon | Updated: 25-09-2023 02:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 02:22 IST
Rugby-Wales book quarter-final spot as Australia face elimination
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Wales became the first side to advance to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a one-sided 40-6 demolition of Australia on Sunday that left the two-time past winners facing embarrassingly early elimination. The victory at the OL Stadium guarantees a top-two finish in Pool C for Wales while Australia's destiny is now out of their control, having already lost to Fiji last Sunday.

An early try from Gareth Davies laid the platform for Welsh success with Nick Tompkins and captain Jac Morgan also going over while replacement flyhalf Gareth Anscombe efficiently kicked six penalties, a drop goal and a conversion after taking over from the injured Dan Biggar. Australia, who were World Cup winners in 1991 and 1999 and have never previously failed to get past the pool stage, did not add any score after Ben Donaldson put over two penalties in the opening 14 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
2
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023