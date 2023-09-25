Left Menu

Asian Games: Roshibina Devi assures medal in Wushu; Bhanu Pratap progresses, Baliyan crashes out

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 25-09-2023 19:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 19:41 IST
Asian Games: Roshibina Devi assures medal in Wushu; Bhanu Pratap progresses, Baliyan crashes out
  • Country:
  • China

Naorem Roshibina Devi qualified for the semi-finals in the Women's 60 kg Wushu (Sanda) to assure India of another medal in the Asian Games, here on Monday.

She outplayed her opening opponent in the quarterfinal, Aiman Karshyga of Kazakhstan, convincingly through points difference.

Roshibina Devi had won the bronze medal at the last Asian Games in the same category.

Notably, she was a gold medallist in the same category at the 2019 South Asian Games.

In the men's section, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh reached quarterfinals after winning his pre-quarters bout against Islombek Khaydarov of Uzbekistan in the 60kg category in Sanda.

His bout lasted three rounds as the Indian prevailed 2-1.

Partap, also a bronze medallist from the previous edition of the Asian Games, has won a couple of medals of the same colour in the World Wushu Championships.

He also won the gold medal in the 2016 South Asian Games.

In the final men's bout of the day in the 65 kg category, Vikrant Baliyan was knocked out in the pre-quarters by Samuel Marbun of Indonesia by a 1-2 margin.

Although the bout was closely contested, the Indian struggled to match his opponent's agility and speed.

Baliyan is a bronze medallist of the 2019 World Wushu Championships, besides winning the gold medal during the 2019 South Asian Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: Study

Immune cells are vital for effective immunisation against SARS-CoV-2 virus: ...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US CDC backs Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants and more

Health News Roundup: More bumps in the road to wiping out polio - report; US...

 Global
3
Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World Food Programme

Nearly 2 million people in Afghanistan face acute food insecurity: UN World ...

 Afghanistan
4
Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

Thailand expects Tesla, Google, Microsoft to invest $5 bln -prime minister

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023