Asian Games: Sumit Nagal storms into tennis quarterfinals
India’s top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal sealed his place in the quarter-finals of men's singles in the Asian Games after pulling off a dominant display in the Round of 16 on Tuesday
- Country:
- China
Asian Games: Sumit Nagal storms into tennis quarterfinalsAsian Games: Sumit Nagal storms into tennis quarterfinals. Nagal, who is seeded fifth in Hangzhou, will now prepare for the quarterfinals following his two straight-set victories against Kazakhstan’s Beibit Zhukayev.
The Indian tennis player faced a tough challenge from Zhukayev in the first set. He made Nagal toil hard for each point as the first set went into a tie-breaker with the score reading 6-6. Nagpal eventually pocketed the first set 7-6. Nagal fared well in the second set as he managed to break Zhukayev's serve. He took away the second set 6-4.
In the women's doubles event, Indian pair of Ankita Raina and Prathana Thombare crashed out of the event. They lost 5-7, 2-6 against Thailand’s Anchisa Chanta and Punin Kovapitukted in round 2. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
